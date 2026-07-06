George Clooney to Receive Prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at Venice Film Festival 2026

George Clooney is adding another remarkable honour to an already legendary career. The Hollywood icon has been selected to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice Film Festival, recognising his decades of contributions to cinema both in front of and behind the camera. For Clooney, the recognition carries special meaning. Over the years, the Venice Film Festival has been home to several milestone moments in his career, with films including Good Night, and Good Luck, The Ides of March, Gravity and most recently Jay Kelly premiering on the famous Lido.

Reacting to the announcement, Clooney joked that the honour probably means he’s getting old, while calling Venice his favourite film festival and saying he was deeply grateful for the recognition.

Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera praised Clooney as a rare talent who has successfully balanced blockbuster appeal with meaningful storytelling. He also highlighted the actor’s commitment to directing, producing and using cinema to explore political and social issues throughout his career.

The honour adds to an extraordinary list of achievements. Clooney has won two Academy Awards, multiple Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, a BAFTA and an Emmy during a career spanning television and film. Earlier this year, he also earned a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, where he revisited the role of legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow.

Away from acting, Clooney has built an impressive résumé as a filmmaker through Smokehouse Pictures alongside longtime collaborator Grant Heslov. Together, they’ve backed acclaimed projects across both film and television while continuing to champion character-driven storytelling.

His impact extends far beyond Hollywood. Clooney has spent nearly two decades supporting humanitarian causes, advocating for Darfur, serving as a United Nations Messenger of Peace and co-founding the anti-genocide organisation Not On Our Watch. Those efforts have earned him several humanitarian honours alongside his entertainment accolades.

The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement is widely regarded as one of world cinema’s highest honours, placing Clooney among an elite group of filmmakers and performers celebrated for shaping the industry over generations.

The 2026 Venice Film Festival will take place from September 2 to September 12, with the full lineup scheduled to be unveiled later this month. For George Clooney, however, one of the festival’s biggest moments has already been confirmed, as Venice prepares to celebrate one of Hollywood’s most enduring and influential stars.