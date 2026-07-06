Bhushan Pradhan and Sayali Patil’s Romance Shines in New Swapnasundari Song

The upcoming Marathi film Swapnasundari, presented by Redbell Media and Panorama Studios, is already creating excitement among audiences with its music and emotional storytelling. The film has now released a new romantic song titled “Phultu Jasa Mogara,” which is a soft and heartfelt track that beautifully captures the feeling of young love. The song highlights the romantic chemistry between lead actors Bhushan Pradhan and Sayali Patil, showing their gentle and innocent love story unfolding on screen.

The song is sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and Rishika Mukherjee, whose soothing voices add depth and emotion to the music. The lyrics have been written by Shrirang Godbole, while the music has been composed by Ankush Boradkar. Together, they have created a melody that feels simple, emotional, and deeply connected to the theme of love. The visuals of the song focus on soft romantic moments between the lead characters, making it relatable for audiences who enjoy emotional love stories. With this release, the film has generated even more curiosity among viewers, especially after the positive response to its earlier songs.

Director Akshay Jaisingrao Shinde explained that Swapnasundari is not just a love story but an emotional journey that explores different stages of a relationship. He said the story begins with searching for the right partner and slowly moves through meeting, understanding, marriage, and the emotional bond that grows between two people. According to him, “Phultu Jasa Mogara” represents one of the most important moments in this journey, where love is expressed not through words but through feelings, silence, and emotional connection. He added that real love often speaks more through expressions and shared moments than spoken dialogue, and this song reflects exactly that idea.

The film is produced by Satish Mahadev Gejage under Redbell Media and Panorama Studios. The story, screenplay, and direction are handled by Akshay Jaisingrao Shinde, while Darshana Satish Gejage and Nilesh Suresh Agrawal serve as co producers. Swapnasundari is described as a family oriented romantic film that connects love with marriage, relationships, and the search for the right life partner. It aims to show emotional and realistic moments that many people can relate to in their personal lives.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres across Maharashtra on July 24. With its soulful music, emotional storytelling, and strong performances, Swapnasundari is building strong anticipation among Marathi cinema audiences.