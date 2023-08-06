scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Rebel Wilson suffers 'stunt accident', requires stitches

The 'Pitch Perfect' Hollywood star Rebel Wilson took to social media to share that she suffered an accident while filming 'Bride Hard' and had to have stitches.

By Agency News Desk
Rebel Wilson suffers 'stunt accident', requires stitches
Rebel Wilson - most comfy at home in sweats _ pic courtesy instagram

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson took to social media to share that she suffered an accident while filming ‘Bride Hard’ and had to have stitches. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her face after getting stitches following an incident on the set of her movie currently filming in Savannah, Georgia, reports deadline.com.

“NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!” she captioned the post in an expired Instagram Story shared on Thursday. “3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4 a.m.”

The film, which also stars Jeff Chase, talks about a mercenary group taking a lavish wedding hostage; they have no idea what they are in for as the Maid of Honor is actually a secret agent ready to rain hell-fire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend’s wedding.

Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, ‘Bride Hard’ continued to film as it was granted an Interim Agreement due to it being an independent production.

“The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve,” the guild said in a message to members last month.

“The Interim Agreement is not a waiver. To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions.”

14
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Musk will pay your legal fees if treated unfairly by employers for posting on X
Next article
Serie A: Fluminense beat Palmeiras to rise to third
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk vs Zuckerburg cage fight to be live-streamed on X

Technology

Google rolling out linkable headlines feature in Docs

News

Katy Perry reveals motherhood delayed her new music

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands down South Africa to reach quarters

News

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from singer alleging sexual assault

News

Nushrratt on working with Tsahi, Amir in 'Akelli': 'Bahut maza aaya'

News

Tara Sutaria invited by Bhutan Royalty to attend annual international literary festival

News

Anupam Kher misses late Satish Kaushik 'little extra' on Friendship Day

Sports

Inter Milan make bid for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Krepski

News

Jamie Foxx apologises for anti-semitic post

Feature

Wise to go back to old formula: Romance and drama

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out admin review feature for group chats on Android beta

Technology

Samsung keeps top spot in Q1 memory chip market despite downturn

News

Bipasha Basu reveals Devi was born with two holes in heart, tears up detailing about her surgery

Sports

IND vs WI: Ishan's T20I form worries me; want Yashasvi to replace him, says Wasim Jaffer

Technology

Canadian telecom operator Telus to lay off 6K workers globally

Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam reach finals of Four Nations Para-Badminton International

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Salman Khan gives an earful to Abhishek Malhan for his behaviour

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US