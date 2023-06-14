scorecardresearch
When rickshaws took centre stage in Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’

‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’ is all set to thrill the audiences with death-defying rickshaw stunt by Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford with Rickshaw for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

In a heart-stopping moment that will have fans on the edge of their seats, Harrison Ford showcases his fearless spirit once again in the upcoming film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’. This time, the legendary actor takes on a breathtaking stunt involving a fleet of rickshaws, solidifying his reputation as one of the most daring action heroes in cinematic history.

Directed by the talented James Mangold, the latest instalment of the beloved Indiana Jones franchise promises to deliver an exhilarating adventure like never before. One scene particularly stands out as Ford’s Indiana Jones races through the bustling streets, pursued by a relentless enemy.

The heart-pounding sequence culminates in a jaw-dropping moment as Indy and his companions plummet down a set of steep stairs, with the rickshaws miraculously coming to a rest at the bottom, leaving its occupants shaken but still alive.

Mangold reveals that the majority of the human action in the film is genuine, showcasing the dedication of the entire production team. “Almost all the human action in the movie is for real,” Mangold says, adding to it Ford stated, “I think it’s very important to maintain a human scale to action. Too much of something is too much. When you’re able to keep it to a physical reality with some embellishments, that feels real and more visceral for the audience.” This commitment to authenticity and physicality is what sets ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ apart from other action films.

As the filmmakers developed an approach to the physical action with stunt coordinator Ben Cooke (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Casino Royale”), they wanted as many of the stunts as possible to be performed for real and to keep the feats of derring-do from straying too far over the top. That approach extended even to the breakneck chase, involving tiny vehicles, essentially motorized rickshaws, careening through the winding streets with motorcycles trailing behind. Roughly a dozen rickshaws were employed for this thrilling sequence, adding an authentic touch to the mesmerizing chase.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ promises to be an unforgettable addition to the iconic franchise. With Harrison Ford at the helm, audiences can prepare for a ride filled with danger, excitement, and the timeless spirit of adventure. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for the rickshaw stunt, which will undoubtedly leave fans breathless.

Relive the adventures of the archaeological master Indy, one last time in Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny in theatres across India from 29th June, 2023 onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

