Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre's son Daniel Sancho Bronchalo charged with murder

Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre's son Daniel Sancho Bronchalo has pleaded guilty for the murder of his boyfriend Edwin Arrieta Arteaga and has been charged with premeditated murder and concealing and removing body parts to cover up a death.

Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre’s son Daniel Sancho Bronchalo has pleaded guilty for the murder of his boyfriend Edwin Arrieta Arteaga and has been charged with premeditated murder and concealing and removing body parts to cover up a death. According to The Mirror, the 29-year old was arrested last week and when presented to court he pleaded guilty to the murder of his boyfriend Arteaga.

Bronchalo was charged with dismembering his boyfriend, whose remains were found strewn across multiple locations on the island of Koh Phangan in Thailand.

He also told the Spanish news agency EFE that his late boyfriend had taken him “hostage” and that he was obsessed with him. His guilty plea comes less than a week after Sancho filed a missing people report at a Koh Phangan police station.

Authorities back on August 3 had said that Daniel went to a Koh Phangan police station to report Arteaga missing shortly after which human remains were discovered by trash collectors at a landfill on Koh Phangan.

It’s believed that Edwin’s body had been chopped into 14 pieces, with Daniel accused of taking a kayak into the sea to dump his hands and head. Police have also claimed that he had been purchasing knives, plastic bags and cleaning liquid at convenience stores on the island, planning the murder beforehand.

Meanwhile, Edwin’s clothing including boxer shorts, a black t-shirt and shorts have since been recovered within the bags which contained human body parts as well as cleaning products.

Following Daniel’s arrest, a family member told Spanish media: “A little respect for the family is all we ask for because this is so painful.” Meanwhile, a legal representative for Daniel’s family told the media: “I think he is relaxed. He knows what he did … He wants to plan how to live.”

Not all of Artega’s remains have been found so far, though authorities have confirmed from DNA testing that these indeed belong to the deceased. Daniel on his part is currently held in a Thai prison where he has been getting consular access and has been asked for extradition back to Spain as the penalty for murder in Thailand is capital punishment.

Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre best known for his role in the drama series ‘El ministerio del tiempo’ or ‘The Ministry of Time’ became a big sensation after the Spanish fantasy drama show became a big hit worldwide. Daniel for his part also became a sensation on YouTube as a chef where he garnered millions of views.

4
