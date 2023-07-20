scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Taylor Swift to be the honourary mayor of Santa Clara

Taylor Swift is seeing no end to her achievements.

By Agency News Desk

Country-pop icon Taylor Swift is seeing no end to her achievements. As her Eras Tour continues to leave audiences in awe and her ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version) dominates charts, she will now add another string to her guitar and play a different chord as Santa Clara has named Taylor its honourary mayor, the city of Glendale in Arizona officially being named ‘Swift City’.

The official Twitter account for the city of Santa Clara also gave out a celebratory tweet stating: “WELCOME TO SWIFTIE CLARA! It’s been a long time coming, and we are enchanted to announce the City Council has proclaimed @taylorswift13 as SC’s Honorary Mayor for July 28 & 29.”

According to the Mirror, in the news release, the Mayor of Santa Clara also said: “The City is honoring Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour, like many cities have done across the country, to celebrate the cultural impact of this exceptional artist and to highlight the City of Santa Clara and Levi’s Stadium as a world class destination for national and international talent.”

With the 33-year-old’s tour now winding down as it nears the end of the US leg, Taylor will be in Santa Clara for a number of shows next week. According to Billboard, Mayor Jerry Weiers of Glendale, Arizona has officially renamed the city to honour ‘The Eras Tour’, which kicked off on March 17.

Announcing this honour, Jerry. P Andrews, who is the mayor of the city said in a press conference “And now therefore, I, Jerry P. Weiers, mayor of the city of Glendale, on behalf of our city council, do hereby proclaim that on March 17 and 18, 2023, the city of Glendale will be renamed Swift City.”

“And all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that could light up this whole town on all the social media platforms because the best people in life are free.”

If this was not enough, she was also awarded the Key to the City in the cities of Glendale and Santa Clara, alongside Arlington in the state of Texas who named a street sign after her with Tampa in the state of Florida also handing her the Key.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kenneth Branagh back as Hercule Poirot in 'A Haunting in Venice' new trailer
Next article
Google officially launches Nearby Share for Windows
This May Also Interest You
Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Swiatek lead entry lists; Djokovic set to return to Flushing Meadows first time since 2021

Technology

75% of Indian desk workers adopting AI to drive productivity: Report

Technology

Google officially launches Nearby Share for Windows

News

Kenneth Branagh back as Hercule Poirot in 'A Haunting in Venice' new trailer

Technology

Love your espresso coffee? It may prevent risk of Alzheimer’s

News

Humayun Saeed on India-Pakistan connect: 'There should be no barriers for love'

Technology

Microsoft slashes 1,000 jobs, mostly in sales, customer services: Report

Sports

I tend to disagree with it, it’s a mistake: Steve Waugh slams Australian selection call for fourth Test

Sports

International cricket stars descend in Harare with inaugural Zim Afro T10 set to commence

Technology

Tesla to train driverless cars, license FSD software to another automaker

Sports

Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka to join India at top of World Test Championship standings

Technology

Genetics may explain why some don't get sick from Covid

Technology

Unity launches beta programme for visionOS

Sports

Bollywood star, cricket greats combine to launch World Cup campaign

Technology

Swiggy now uses generative AI to boost user, restaurant experiences

News

Rapper Badal's song 'This Is Haryana' is all about staying true to one's roots

Technology

Report says hateful, violent posts rise on Twitter, CEO Yaccarino denies

News

Rapper Tupac's aunt made history as first woman on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist list

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US