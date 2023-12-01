Tiffany Haddish may be slapped with drug, alcohol restrictions following DUI arrest

Comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish may be prohibited from consuming alcohol and using drugs after she was found asleep in her car over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to reports, prosecutors in Georgia have asked a judge to modify the bond conditions the comedian received in her 2022 arrest. They asked that a provision be added that bars the star from drinking and using drugs following her second DUI arrest, with weekly testing for both.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Haddish was first arrested for DUI in January 2022. At the time, she was allegedly asleep behind the wheel after smoking marijuana. She posted bond in the case.

A few days ago, on Friday morning, November 24, Beverly Hills officers received a call at 5:45 A.M. about a person “slumped over the wheel while the car was running,” according to TMZ.

The vehicle was located in the middle of the busy Beverly Drive, which is lined with stores including Pottery Barn and Sephora. She was arrested with no resistance.

The arrest came hours after she performed a stand-up set at The Laugh Factory on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood for the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

She joked about the arrest during another set at The Laugh Factory. Responding to an audience member who asked “what happened” last night, she said, “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job. A career. Preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers.”

Haddis later said that she needs to “get help.”

She told Entertainment Tonight a few days after the incident: “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”

Despite this, the 43-year-old praised the Beverly Hills Police Department for their handling of the situation. The actress also insisted that she remains in good spirits, in spite of her arrest.