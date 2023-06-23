scorecardresearch
Tom Cruise says time dilates when he films daredevil stunts

Tom Cruise is famous for filming several of his own action sequences, no matter the risk; and his new blockbuster 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Tom Cruise is famous for filming several of his own action sequences, no matter the risk; and his new blockbuster ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ sees him continue that as he even has a knife fight on top of a speeding train.

The actor has shared that “time expands” when he shoots his daredevil movie stunts, reports Female First UK. On the first day of shooting on the action sequel, Cruise rode a motorcycle off a Norwegian mountain before jumping with a parachute to the ground, a scene that took eight takes to get the perfect shot.

The Hollywood legend admits that when the adrenaline starts flowing through his body during the stunts time, for him, simultaneously becomes both “short and long”.

Speaking to the media at the UK premier of ‘Mission: Impossible a” Dead Reckoning Part One’ in London , he said: “When I train there’s so much going on and time expands. When I’m dropping, that six seconds feels short and long.”

As per Female First UK, it is Cruise’s seventh outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt and much of the movie was filmed in the UK. The ‘Top Gun’ star admits that he has many ideas for future stunts in the franchise which he wants to film in London.

He said: “I look at buildings here and I think I could climb that building! Where do I start! I’ve always wanted to travel the world and work with different cultures and celebrate them and ‘Mission: Impossible’ really allows that. It’s a wonderful privilege to be able to do it.”

During the premiere, Cruise stopped to sign autographs and take selfies for fans who had waited for hours to share a moment with their idol. He was joined on the red carpet by his co-stars Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Cary Elwes.

The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also worked with Cruise on the box office hit ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

