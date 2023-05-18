scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’ trailer trolled for ‘plagiarising’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’

The recently released trailer of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One', which stars Tom Cruise in the lead, is drawing some amazing reactions from people on the Internet.

By Agency News Desk
Tom Cruise's 'MI 7' trailer trolled for 'plagiarising' from SRK's 'Pathaan'
Tom Cruise's 'MI 7' trailer trolled for 'plagiarising' from SRK's 'Pathaan'

The recently released trailer of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, which stars Tom Cruise in the lead, is drawing some amazing reactions from people on the Internet.

Netizens are comparing the bits of the trailer to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ which broke all records for Hindi films at the box-office upon its release.

The trailer, which is a treat for the lovers of the action genre, has sequences in question which show Cruise hanging off a clip. Another scene shows a train crashing. This has reminded the social media users of the Indian spy thriller, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Soon after the trailer was released, several social media users took to Twitter to draw comparisons between the two movies.

“Few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon. But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes, nobody will say anything,” one of the tweets read.

Another user commented: “Bollywood should be proud @iamsrk.” A third user, referencing the director of ‘Pathaan’ – Siddharth Anand, wrote: “Lord Anand should be proud.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore
Next article
Microsoft India adds 4 new languages to Translator
This May Also Interest You
News

Megan Fox opens up on body dysmorphia; says she 'never ever' loved her body

Sports

India to take part in the FIFAe Nations Playoffs 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Global stroke deaths expected to rise to nearly 5mn by 2030: Study

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS, Nightography feature in India this month

Technology

Microsoft India adds 4 new languages to Translator

News

Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore

News

SC lifts West Bengal ban on 'The Kerala Story'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

News

Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi: Shubman lends his voice to Spider-Man's Indian avatar

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Technology

Grammarly rolling out new product to boost emails, employee workflow

News

Sonakshi on playing cop in 'Dahaad': 'Once the uniform comes on, everything changes'

Technology

Uber introduces teen accounts with safety features in US, Canada

Health & Lifestyle

Cardio exercises may help lower risk of flu or pneumonia death

Sports

Absolutely gutted for Jofra Archer, hope it's not too bad: James Anderson

News

Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar have a great equation off-screen

Sports

Italian Open: 'A new generation is here already,' says Djokovic after quarterfinal loss to Holger Rune

Health & Lifestyle

Novavax's AI approach to Covid-flu vax design shows promise: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US