Tori Kelly hospitalised after fainting at dinner, medics discover clots around organs

Grammy winning singer Tori Kelly, who is known for ‘Foreword’, ‘Unbreakable Smile’, ‘Hiding Place’ and others, has been hospitalised and is being treated for blood clots around her vital organs. Her situation seems to be “really serious”.

Sources close to the Grammy-winning singer told TMZ that she was at dinner in downtown Los Angeles, with friends recently when her heart started beating really fast. The source said that Tori passed out and was “out for a while”.

Tori’s friends wanted to make sure she wasn’t taken to a hospital downtown, and instead taken to Cedars-Sinai — one of the country’s top hospitals, so they carried her outside, loaded her in a vehicle and sped to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance.

Tori is getting care in the ICU; doctors have discovered clots in Tori’s legs and her lungs and are working to determine if any clots are around her heart.

During her treatment, the singer has been in and out of consciousness.

The singer-songwriter unveiled her first single ‘Missin U’ and its Y2K-inspired music video in March, this year. The song, which samples Craig David’s 2000 single ‘Fill Me In’, marked her first new music since 2019’s ‘Inspired by True Events’ and ‘A Tori Kelly Christmas’ which was released in 2020.

In 2019, she won best gospel album at the Grammys for her sophomore album ‘Hiding Place’ and best gospel performance/song for ‘Never Alone’.

Kelly was born in Wildomar, California. Her father, Allwyn, is of Afro-Jamaican and Puerto Rican ancestry, while her mother, Laura, is of Irish and German descent.

She has a younger brother named Noah.

Growing up, she was exposed to a variety of music by her parents.

Tori auditioned for Season 9 of American Idol back in 2010 in Denver, Colorado but did not reach the Top 24 of the artistes.

