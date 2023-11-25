scorecardresearch
Tupac and Biggie's arrest fingerprints up for grabs for $225,000

Late rappers Tupac and Biggie’s arrest fingerprints are now up for grabs, but for a hefty price

Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) Late rappers Tupac and Biggie’s arrest fingerprints are now up for grabs, but for a hefty price. The two rap icons’ arrest fingerprints are being sold as part of a memorabilia auction, with each item costing a whopping $225,000.

The prints are among some of the items available from Tupac and Biggie’s inventory which are available for sale, and can be bought at Momentsintime.com, as per TMZ.

Tupac Shakur’s fingerprint documents, which list him under his real name Lesane Parish Crooks, are from of his 1995 arrest. The rapper served nine months of his 1.5-year sentence after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a female fan.

Biggie’s fingerprint documents also list him under his real name Christopher Wallace, and are part of a 1995 arrest where he was booked for a robbery and aggravated assault charge in Pennsylvania. While the assault charges remained, the robbery charges were later dismissed.

While the two rap legends had a whole roster of felonies, their music also defined hip-hop for years to come, and in particular influenced gangsta and freestyle sub-genres, making them icons.

These items may be expensive, but for any collector or rap fan, they are collectables that they would not want to miss out on.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
