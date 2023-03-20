scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Willem Dafoe is chuffed with his silent role in new film 'Inside'

Willem Dafoe found playing a largely silent role in 'Inside' a pleasure

By News Bureau

Hollywood star Willem Dafoe found playing a largely silent role in ‘Inside’ a pleasure.

The 67-year-old actor takes on the role of art thief Nemo, who gets trapped inside a New York penthouse when a heist goes wrong. He insisted that it didn’t seem like a “challenge” having to get across his character’s emotions with his actions and body language rather than dialogue, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I didn’t see it as a problem or a challenge, that was the pleasure. That was the opportunity, to tell you the truth. Just a different way of doing things, not using words so much, not bouncing off other people, bouncing off of places, things, objects,” he told ComingSoon.net.

The movie was shot chronologically and Willem insisted the filmmaking process was an “actor’s dream.”

He said: “It was a very task-oriented performance. That’s where you start, by doing things, and then you’ll have an experience, and with each choice you make, with each action you take, there’s a consequence and then, story starts to emerge. So, it was a very organic way to work. We shot chronologically. So it was an actor’s dream, actually, to work this way.”

The actor hopes the movie will raise important questions about people’s relationships with technology and the darker aspects of material wealth. He said: “This guy gets trapped in this place and he’s surrounded by all the things we value as objects, as material, priceless art, luxurious apartment.”

“But it’s no use to him. What he needs are basic human things. And to see those things that we value in one context, become worthless in another context, always opens up all kinds of questions as to what their inherent value really is.”

“It puts us in a questioning frame of mind about things that we take for granted, and brings us to things like questions, naturally, I think, like what is our relationship to technology? We know it helps us, but what is the shadow side of that? We know art can be beautiful. We know art can become an object of wealth, but what’s the shadow side of that?”

“These sort of things crop up in the course of the movie, not in a didactic way or, not an explicit way, but those themes, I think, are kind of interwoven or, not even interwoven, they’re present just in the scenario, and I think the audience will bring what they will to it, and have a dialogue with themselves.”

Previous article
Himachali handloom, folk dance showcased in Ottawa
Next article
Gold ornaments of Rajinikanth's daughter stolen from her Chennai house
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs, sweep series 2-0

News

When Lance Reddick spoke about the relation between Charon and Winston in 'John Wick'

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to train in Turkey for 61 days under TOPS funding

News

Pranali Rathod on how her character evolved in 'Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai'

News

Billie Eilish's creepy 'Swarm' character is inspired by a real cult

News

Jane Fonda has a brutal advice for getting over a breakup

News

Shehnaaz Gill says ‘Oh My God meri lipstick gayi’ and playing Knock knock joke with Sara Ali Khan

News

'Being happy is way more important than being successful,' says Avika Gor

News

Priyanka Chopra kisses sister-in-law Sophie Turner at Nick Jonas’ concert

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her glam look in lilac outfit

News

Soni Razdan shares Alia Bhatt’s unseen picture flaunting a baby bump

News

Shantanu Maheshwari to play a dentist in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

News

BLACKPINK: Jisoo announces solo track ‘Flower’

News

'Ted Lasso' cast to visit White House to discuss 'importance of mental health'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 16 Mini-reunion with the Mandali: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and others arrive in style

Sports

Man United, Brighton, Sheff Utd continue in FA Cup, Arsenal go 8 clear in Premier League

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares some shocking details judged by her skin tone

News

Angad Bedi will soon make his southern film debut with Nani

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US