scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Xolo Mariduena on getting 'Blue Beetle' role: My first reaction was tears

This would be the first time Xolo Mariduena, known for 'Cobra Kai', would be playing a superhero and the thought of it got tears in his eyes

By Agency News Desk
Xolo Mariduena on getting 'Blue Beetle' role
Xolo Maridueña in Blue Beetle _ pic courtesy imdb

This would be the first time he would be playing a superhero and the thought of it got tears in his eyes, says actor Xolo Mariduena, who is popularly known for his work in ‘Cobra Kai’. ‘Blue Beetle’ is a superhero film based on the DC Comics character Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle.

The film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto. It is the fourteenth instalment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Talking to IANS about his feelings when he got to know that he’s playing a superhero, Xolo said: “My first reaction was tears. It was so overwhelming of the idea of being a superhero and honestly it wasn’t till I put the suit on. I was like oh my god it’s really happening.”

The 22-year-old actor said he is grateful for the opportunity to play a superhero.

“But it’s such an honour being a superhero or these types of roles are kind of unfathomable until it happens. Although it might have been an idea in my head or a dream… until it happened. So I am just grateful and surreal.”

The film stars Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle alongside Adriana Barraza, Damian Alcazar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

How was it working with the cast?

“It was so amazing. I have really gained most of my experience on a show called Cobra Kai for a bunch of years before and I was able to gather chemistry with them over all of these years.”

The actor said: “With this cast ‘Blue Beetle’, we met a week and a half before filming but it felt like I had known all of them from my whole life and that’s exactly what you want when you are pretending to a family on screen. I realised that family is universal and it felt like home from the very first day.

The story of the movie as follows is after Jaime Reyes graduates from college and returns to his hometown Palmera City, he is chosen to become a symbiotic host to the Scarab, an ancient alien biotechnological relic that grants him a powerful exoskeleton armor, turning him into the superhero Blue Beetle.

Xolo revealed his family’s reaction to him playing a superhero.

He said none of them believed it until they watched him on screen.

“Oh my gosh, they really didn’t believe it until they watched the movie. They did not really come whole out during filming so.. But when they saw the movie I could see their eyes pop out of their head… Just as weird of an experience for them I am sure.”

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Younger startups in India are now disrupting the normal: MoS IT
Next article
AI-powered X-rays can tell true age by looking at chest
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US