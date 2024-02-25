Jessica Chastain says she gained more energy after turning vegan

Actress Jessica Chastain, renowned for her roles in films like ‘Interstellar’, has disclosed her adherence to a vegan diet, citing health benefits and personal intolerance to certain foods. She emphasizes the positive impact of abstaining from meat, fish, and dairy products on her energy levels and overall well-being.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Jessica revealed, “I don’t do drugs and I’m vegan.” She shared her journey to vegan-ism, recounting a period of feeling unwell until a friend suggested trying a vegan diet for two weeks. Jessica experienced significant improvement in her health and energy levels during this time, leading her to adopt a vegan lifestyle permanently. She noted feeling sick again when reintroducing fish into her diet, reinforcing her commitment to vegan-ism.

Jessica attested, “Now, I have so much energy and I do four movies a year.” Despite generally avoiding coffee, she indulges in espresso while in Italy, where her husband is from.

The actress has long been an advocate for vegan-ism and sustainability, aligning with her passion for environmental and ethical concerns. Additionally, she actively supports LGBTQ+ rights and advocates for women’s equality in the film industry, reflecting her commitment to social justice and human rights causes.

Reflecting on her activism, Jessica remarked, “I very actively support anyone who I feel is being mistreated. I think it was something that was instilled in me in childhood. I had no one tell me to be this way. It’s just kind of who I became.” Her dedication to various causes underscores her multifaceted advocacy efforts beyond her prolific acting career.