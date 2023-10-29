scorecardresearch
Jodie Turner-Smith attends Halloween party with friends amid divorce from Joshua Jackson

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who is known for ‘Nightflyers’, ‘Sex Education’ and ‘Ice’, made an appearance at a Halloween party in Los Angeles, amid her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

For the event, Turner-Smith dressed as a schoolgirl, wearing a black and white plaid mini skirt with a black cropped cardigan and white shirt, which she wore open to reveal a white bralet underneath, reports People magazine.

She accessorised the look with white stockings and black platform boots, as she sported braided pigtails, a black and red smokey eye and fake blood on her chin.

As per People, she posed with actress Nancy Gomez at the party, who dressed up as a nun in a blood-splattered black mini-dress and headpiece. The duo were later seen walking closely with a male partygoer later in the evening.

The actress’s attendance at the star-studded Halloween bash, hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, comes after the actress filed for divorce from Jackson, 45, earlier this month.

Turner-Smith made the filing — in which she requested 50/50 shared custody of the former couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson — on October 2. in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Following their split, an insider told PEOPLE that Turner-Smith decided to go ahead with her divorce from Jackson after their marriage turned “unhealthy.” “They are on very different paths in life. Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working,” they shared.

