Recluse Jack Nicholson makes another public appearance with son

Jack Nicholson stayed firmly out of the public eye for 18 months straight, He is now introducing himself back into public life, his son with him seen at another Lakers game

By Agency News Desk

‘The Shining’ actor Jack Nicholson is making more and more public appearances – and his fans are overjoyed. Although he stayed firmly out of the public eye for 18 months straight, Jack is now introducing himself back into public life, his son with him seen at another Lakers game reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 86-year-old actor returned to Crypto.com Arena to attend yet another Los Angeles Lakers game.

Sitting in a VIP courtside seat with his youngest son Ray Nicholson, the lookalike father-and-son duo appeared upbeat and all-smiles as they beamed for some snaps while enjoying the game.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Jack, who has been a season ticket holder of Lakers games since 1970, could be seen donning a navy blue t-shirt with black jacket and some indigo jeans.

With some sunglasses hooked onto his t-shirt, Jack also had some binoculars around his neck so he could get a closer look at the action on the court.

The actor could be seen sitting with his son Ray, 31, who is an actor with film credits in ‘Out of the Blue’ and ‘Panic’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
Agency News Desk
'He has the belief he can convert his 50s, 60s into 100': Rashid Khan praises Shubman Gill after his magnificent ton
Ghar Banduk Biryani' is a story of oppression told through black comedy, action
