Khalid – Last Christmas Song Lyrics

Song name – Last Christmas

Singer – Khalid

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special (Special)

Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye

Tell me, baby, do you recognize me?

Well, it’s been a year, it doesn’t surprise me

(Happy Christmas) I wrapped it up and sent it

With a note saying, “I love you”, I meant it

Now I know what a fool I’ve been

But if you kissed me now, I know you’d fool me again

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But thе very next day, you gave it away

This yеar, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special (Whoa)

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart (I gave you my heart)

But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave it away)

This year, to save me from tears (To save me)

I’ll give it to someone special (Special)

A crowded room, friends with tired eyes

I’m hiding from you and your soul of ice

My God, I thought you were someone to rely on

Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart (Heart)

A man undercover, but you tore me apart (Tore it all apart)

Ooh-ooh, now

I’ve found a real love, you’ll never fool me again (No)

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart (I gave you my heart, yeah)

But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave it away, yeah)

This year, to save me from tears (To save me from tears)

I’ll give it to someone special (Yeah, yeah, yeah) (Whoa)

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart (I gave you my heart)

But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave it away)

This year, to save me from tears (To save me)

I’ll give it to someone special (Someone, I’ll give it to someone)

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special (Special)