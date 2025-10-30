Queen – Who Wants To Live Forever Song Lyrics

Song Name – Who Wants To Live Forever
Who Wants To Live Forever Song Lyrics
There’s no time for us
There’s no place for us
What is this thing that builds our dreams
Yet slips away from us?
Who wants to live forever?
Who wants to live forever?
Ooh
There’s no chance for us
It’s all decided for us
This world has only one sweet moment
Set aside for us
Who wants to live forever?
Who wants to live forever? Ooh
Who dares to love forever
Oh, when love must die?
But touch my tears with your lips
Touch my world with your fingertips
And we can have forever
And we can love forever
Forever is our today
Who wants to live forever?
Who wants to live forever?
Forever is our today
Who waits forever anyway?