Queen – Who Wants To Live Forever Song Lyrics

Song Name – Who Wants To Live Forever

There’s no time for us

There’s no place for us

What is this thing that builds our dreams

Yet slips away from us?

Who wants to live forever?

Who wants to live forever?

Ooh

There’s no chance for us

It’s all decided for us

This world has only one sweet moment

Set aside for us

Who wants to live forever?

Who wants to live forever? Ooh

Who dares to love forever

Oh, when love must die?

But touch my tears with your lips

Touch my world with your fingertips

And we can have forever

And we can love forever

Forever is our today

Who wants to live forever?

Who wants to live forever?

Forever is our today

Who waits forever anyway?