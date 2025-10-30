HomeMusicLyrics

Queen – Who Wants To Live Forever Song Lyrics

Check out Who Wants To Live Forever Song Lyrics

By Lyrics Desk
Less than 1 min. read
Queen - Who Wants To Live Forever Song Lyrics_pic courtesy Youtube
Queen - Who Wants To Live Forever Song Lyrics_pic courtesy Youtube

Song Name – Who Wants To Live Forever

Check out Who Wants To Live Forever Song Lyrics

There’s no time for us
There’s no place for us
What is this thing that builds our dreams
Yet slips away from us?

Who wants to live forever?
Who wants to live forever?
Ooh

There’s no chance for us
It’s all decided for us
This world has only one sweet moment
Set aside for us

Who wants to live forever?
Who wants to live forever? Ooh
Who dares to love forever
Oh, when love must die?

But touch my tears with your lips
Touch my world with your fingertips
And we can have forever
And we can love forever
Forever is our today

Who wants to live forever?
Who wants to live forever?
Forever is our today

Who waits forever anyway?

SourceQueen Official
Previous article
Eleven vs. Vecna: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer Teases the Ultimate Battle
Next article
Stranger Things 5 Dialogues Tease Epic Showdown between Eleven and Vecna
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest