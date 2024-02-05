scorecardresearch
66th Grammy Awards: Best Musica Urbana Album goes to Karol G for 'Manana Sere Bonito'

By Agency News Desk

Colombian singer-songwriter Carolina Giraldo Navarro, professionally known by her stage name Karol G, clinched the trophy for Best Musica Urbana Album for ‘Manana Sere Bonito’ at the currently ongoing 66th edition of the Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Award for Best Musica Urbana Album is an honour presented to recording artists for quality vocal or instrumental Latin urban albums.

The Recording Academy took to its official handle on micro-blogging site X and congratulated the winner. They wrote, “Congrats Best Musica Urbana Album winner – ‘MANANA SERA BONITO’ @KarolG #GRAMMYs”.

She won over Rauw Alejandro and Tainy.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show’s host.

