Badshah's 'Sab Gazab' is 'very minimalistic' in technical terms, was conceived before hit track 'Jugnu'

Rapper Badshah, who is all set to release his new song ‘Sab Gazab’ on Wednesday, has shared that he made the song prior to making his runaway hit track ‘Jugnu’. The new song also features actress Ileana D’Cruz of ‘Barfi’ fame and the musical duo Goldkartz.

Talking about how he came up with the song, Badshah said, “Sab Gazab’ is actually a slang and quite colloquial in its usage. It’s like you’re in a restaurant and every delicacy is lip-smacking, in the sense sab gazab hai (everything is topnotch). It’s a very minimalistic song, there’s a drum line, one bassline and there’s one lead. This is actually a very old song, much older than ‘Jugnu’, I made it before ‘Jugnu'”.

In recent years, the concept of music videos has really exploded catalysed by the rise of the Internet. When IANS asked Badshah as to how things will progress hereon with regards to music videos, he said that more than the video, the audio content will see attaining greater heights.

He said, “More than videos, the streaming has moved towards audio now, videos are losing the charm because people are more inclined towards audio as they can’t keep their eyes peeled to what’s happening in the video while they’re on the move, audio is comparatively easier to consume say when you’re commuting or working on something, you can still listen to the content and consume it unlike video content which you have to see to understand small details”.

‘Sab Gazab’ will be available to stream on YouTube on Wednesday under the label of Saga Music.