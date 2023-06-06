scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal to collaborate with K-pop singer Aoora

Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal will be collaborating with K-pop singer Aoora and fans can’t keep calm.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal will be collaborating with K-pop singer Aoora and fans can’t keep calm. Pratik dropped a few photos and looks like a collaboration is happening soon.

Donning sleek blazers and shades, Pratik and Aoora look uber cool in these pictures. Pratik wrote, “Will the bomb explode? Stay tuned to know more. #InterCountryChase #InterpolAndRaw #Robbery #SavetheDay.” The K-pop singer replied, ‘Countdown

Pratik Sehajpal has done several reality shows like Ace of Space, Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was also seen in Naagin 6 alongside Tejasswi Prakash.

