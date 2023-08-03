scorecardresearch
BLACKPINK's Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

K-Pop girl supergroup BLACKPINK is in a romantic relationship with actor Ahn Bo-hyun.

Jisoo, who is the member of K-Pop girl supergroup BLACKPINK is in a romantic relationship with actor Ahn Bo-hyun. Jisoo’s agency confirmed the news about her relationship with the actor on Thursday, reports Yonhap.

“They are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other,” YG Entertainment said, confirming a media report on their relationship. “We would appreciate it if you extend warm support and understanding.”

Earlier in the day, Dispatch, a local online entertainment news outlet, reported the two were spotted on a date at Jisoo’s residence in downtown Seoul.

She made an acting debut as Eun Yeong-ro, the female protagonist of JTBC’s hit drama series ‘Snowdrop’, in 2021.

In March, she released her debut solo single ‘Me’, which immediately soared to the top of various music charts and TV music programs.

Ahn Bo-hyun has been better known as an actor since his debut as a model in 2007.

He has appeared in dramas such as ‘Itaewon Class’ (2020), ‘Yumi’s Cells’ (2021), and ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ (2022). Most recently, he starred in the tvN romantic comedy drama, ‘See You in My 19th Life’.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa.

The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’.

Referred to as the “biggest girl group in the world”, Blackpink is the most successful Korean girl group internationally.

They are the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number one with their second studio album ‘Born Pink’ (2022), which is the best-selling album of all time by a female act in South Korea and the first to sell over two million copies.

They were the first girl group to top the Billboard Artist 100 and the first Korean girl group to enter and top the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. Blackpink also became the first female Korean act to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ (2018).

