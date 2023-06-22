scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

Darshan Raval has just released the lyrical video for the first single of his second album 'Dard' titled 'Mahiya Jinna Sohna'.

By Agency News Desk

Singer-composer Darshan Raval has just released the lyrical video for the first single of his second album ‘Dard’ titled ‘Mahiya Jinna Sohna’.

He said the album is close to his heart.

Expressing his excitement about the album, Darshan said, “I am thrilled to announce the release of my second album ‘Dard’. This album is very close to my heart as it beautifully encapsulates my personal experiences and heartfelt emotions.

“I hope that my fans will connect with these songs on a deep level and find solace in their poignant lyrics and melodic tunes,” he added.

‘Mahiye Jinna Sohna’ is a soulful track with a relaxing and soothing melody that mixes synth-pop, electronics and devotional music, with Darshan also adding in a bit of romantic flavour to the track with his passionate and versatile delivery.

The production is crystal clear with a booming sound design and a very strong bass, though the rest of instruments are not overpowered, while Darshan’s vocals are very clean.

Naushad Khan, the Managing Director of Indie Music Label which has produced the album said, “Darshan’s talent and dedication are truly commendable, and we believe that this album will break new boundaries in the music industry.”

“We are confident that music lovers worldwide will be captivated by the sheer brilliance of this album,” he said.

Darshan’s debut ‘Judaiyaan’ was a huge success full of various chart busters.

The track along with the rest of the upcoming songs will be released on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test facility in India
Next article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

Technology

Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test facility in India

News

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs

Sports

Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

Technology

Submarine game sees spike in sales as search for missing OceanGate vessel intensifies

Technology

Infosys launches certification in AI & Generative AI skills

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Nawazuddin's ex wife Aaliya says 'divorce nahi hota to yaha nahi ati'

News

Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricane with Sir Sohan Roy

Sports

Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters; Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth, Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy ousted (Ld)

Sports

Former Australia and Queensland fast bowler Peter Allan passes away at 87

News

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti plays instrumental cover of King's 'Maan Meri Jaan'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says she did not want kids, talks about divorce

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia can play at different tempos; England know to go really hard, says Tim Paine

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia have more to work on; they looked scared against England, says Ian Bell

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australian cricket can learn a bit from England's Bazball approach, says Matthew Hayden

News

With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Maniesh Paul to join Salman Khan for first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

‘Kerala Crime Files: Shiju Parayil Veedu, Neendakara’ release announced

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US