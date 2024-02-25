Drashti Dhami turns from casual to glam in dramatic transformation video

Actress Drashti Dhami recently delighted her followers by sharing a captivating transformation video, showcasing her shift from a simple casual look to an ultimate glamorous avatar. Drashti, best known for her roles in shows like ‘Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi’ and ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, shared the Reel video on Sunday, which garnered immense admiration from her fans.

The video begins with Drashti dressed in a white and blue striped tank top, sporting a natural look without any makeup, while lip-syncing to the tune of ‘Boombastic’ by Shaggy. It then transitions to her glamorous transformation, where she flaunts a stunning all-black outfit with a deep neckline.

Drashti’s makeup features nude pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and perfectly arched brows. Her hair is elegantly tied in a neat bun, adding to her glamorous appeal. She accessorized her look with gold bangles, a matching choker necklace, and earrings, enhancing her overall appearance.

The video garnered love and admiration from her fandom, with fans leaving comments expressing their admiration for her beauty and style. Some fans even expressed their eagerness to see her back on television, while others reminisced about her iconic role in ‘Madhubala’.

On the work front, Drashti was last seen in the 2023 web series ‘Duranga’, where she portrayed the character of Ira Jaykar Patel alongside Gulshan Devaiah.