HomeMusicNews

Drashti Dhami turns from casual to glam in dramatic transformation video

Drashti Dhami delighted her followers by sharing a captivating transformation video, showcasing her shift from a simple casual look to an ultimate glamorous avatar.

By Agency News Desk
Drashti Dhami turns from casual to glam in dramatic transformation video
Drashti Dhami

Actress Drashti Dhami recently delighted her followers by sharing a captivating transformation video, showcasing her shift from a simple casual look to an ultimate glamorous avatar. Drashti, best known for her roles in shows like ‘Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi’ and ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, shared the Reel video on Sunday, which garnered immense admiration from her fans.

The video begins with Drashti dressed in a white and blue striped tank top, sporting a natural look without any makeup, while lip-syncing to the tune of ‘Boombastic’ by Shaggy. It then transitions to her glamorous transformation, where she flaunts a stunning all-black outfit with a deep neckline.

Drashti’s makeup features nude pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and perfectly arched brows. Her hair is elegantly tied in a neat bun, adding to her glamorous appeal. She accessorized her look with gold bangles, a matching choker necklace, and earrings, enhancing her overall appearance.

The video garnered love and admiration from her fandom, with fans leaving comments expressing their admiration for her beauty and style. Some fans even expressed their eagerness to see her back on television, while others reminisced about her iconic role in ‘Madhubala’.

On the work front, Drashti was last seen in the 2023 web series ‘Duranga’, where she portrayed the character of Ira Jaykar Patel alongside Gulshan Devaiah.

Previous article
Vietnam's EV firm Vinfast breaks ground for its facility in India
Next article
Jessica Chastain says she gained more energy after turning vegan
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US