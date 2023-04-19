'Illusion' is inspired by Guru Randhawa's childhood crush

scorecardresearch
By Agency News Desk

Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Lahore’, ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Ban Ja Rani’, has once again collaborated with Nikhita Gandhi of ‘Jugnu’ fame after their last hit ‘Naach Meri Rani’. The new track is titled ‘Illusion’ and is inspired by Guru’s memory of his school crush.

The lyrics of the song narrate Guru’s heartfelt recollection of his school crush where he imagines a hypothetical conversation he could never have with her.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa said: “The very first thought that struck my mind after hearing about this was – Let’s do it! It was an instant yes for this exceptional collaboration, and I didn’t give it a second thought”.

He further mentioned: “I am extremely happy to be a part of this with my dear friend Nikhita. The track that we have worked on together – Illusion is a wonderful Punjabi post-house record, the first of its kind. So excited for the world to hear it!”

The track is a part of the second episode of MTV’s ‘McDonald’s i’m lovin’ it Live’ and features both Guru and Nikhita.

Talking about her experience with Guru on the show, Nikhita Gandhi shared: “I’m elated to be working with Guru on this eclectic Punjabi track on ‘i’m lovin’ it Live’. As someone who enjoys singing English pop and jazz stuff apart from Bollywood, I was so excited to get on board with this record and fuse Guru’s classic banger Punjabi tunes to my western influences! He’s so much fun to be around and it’s weird that we only met after ‘Naach Meri Rani’ on a flight back from LA. We finally got something to jam on together and ‘i’m lovin’ it’.”

McDonald’s has partnered with Viacom18 for ‘McDonald’s i’m lovin’ it Live’. The episode will air on April 21 at 7 p.m. on MTV.

