Johnny Depp’s hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires rocks out in US tour

The Johnny Depp hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires is on the road, and despite encountering some problems, the band isn’t stopping.

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood Vampires Johnny Depp Joe Perry Alice Cooper Tommy Henriksen _ pic courtesy instagram

The Johnny Depp hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires is on the road, and despite encountering some problems such as Depp passing out or walking through a crutch, the band isn’t stopping. Now entering their US tour, the band received a great welcome by audiences, with Johnny Depp thanking the fans for their warm welcome.

Before this, the band had been rocking in Europe in areas such as Budapest and England, though they had to cancel their Slovakia show due to Depp passing out. Nonetheless, the band started off their US tour with great power, and are hitting various stops such as Boston, New York, Kansas, San Francisco, Chicago, Texas and other American states.

The band recently concluded their Friday night show in Boston and after selling out over 4000 tickets in an instant, the actor-musician, who is now in great spirits was greeted by a cavalcade of screaming fans ranging from somewhere around 60 or 70 who personally met up with him and took selfies, with Depp being more than happy to grant their request.

While rocking out with his fellow band members Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, Depp was greeted by a cheering group of fans who loudly shouted ‘Captain Jack Sparrow rocks!’ with Depp giving them the devil horns before continuing to play his well-known custom Fender electric guitar.

The band played some of their own original songs as well as various cover songs such as Alice Cooper’s own ‘School’s Out’, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, or tracks from Thin Lizzy, Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, AC/DC and Bob Dylan among others.

The band is currently scheduled to play in New York City before hitting their other stops in the US tour. The band is also set to be joined by other touring members such as Duff Mc Kagan from Guns’ N Roses and touring musician Chris Wyse, both these people have performed with Hollywood Vampires many times before.

Depp is known primarily for his acting but he is an established musician as well, with some of his biggest collaborations being with artists such as Alice Cooper and Marilyn Manson.

