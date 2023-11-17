Jonas Brothers, Sting, Halsey, OneRepublic to headline 2nd edition of Lollapalooza India

Jonas Brothers, Sting, Halsey and OneRepublic and Anoushka Shankar are all set to perform in Mumbai at the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India in January. After the successful first Indian edition, the music festival is returning to the country with a blend of diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music and culture. The music festival will be held on January 27 and 28 at Mahalaxmi Race Course. The festival will feature four stages and over 20 hours of live music.

Other performers at the festival include Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, rapper JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, DJ Malaa, Caribou, The Rose, Eric Nam, Fatoumata Diawara, DJ Kenny Beats,The Raghu Dixit Project, When Chai Met Toast and Garden City Movement.

Indian artistes at the festival are The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.

The first edition of Lollapalooza India saw over 60,000 fans engaging with the electrifying performances, stage production and immersive festival experiences with genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), techno and a host of new Indian sounds discovered by the festival goers.

In addition, the festival will also bring along the much-appreciated Lolla Food Park, several experiential zones such as festival-look glam stations and customised tailor shops and art installations for infinite Instagram worthy grabs.

BookMyShow Live is the promoter and co-producer of Lollapalooza India.