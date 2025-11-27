Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Steals the Show at IFFI, Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix’s highly anticipated crime thriller, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, is all set to make its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa before streaming on the service worldwide on December 19. The film invites the viewer to enter a dark and riveting noir world where a gruesome murder drags Inspector Jatil Yadav into a maze of secrets, lies, and shocking truths.

Helmed by Honey Trehan on a script by Smita Singh, the film returns to the universe that was so deftly introduced in the original Raat Akeli Hai. Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprises his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav, the keen, unstoppable investigator who gets caught up in what would be one of the most intricate and emotionally draining cases of his life. A RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures production, the film boasts an ensemble cast made up of Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Deepti Naval, Rajat Kapoor, Revathy, Ila Arun, Sanjay Kapoor, and Akhilendra Mishra-adding layer upon layer to the intrigue-filled narrative.

Set in Kanpur, the story opens with a discovery: the brutal murder of the rich and influential Bansal family inside their mansion. Jatil Yadav is summoned to piece together this case-a case that catapults him into a cat-and-mouse game involving political power, deceit, blind faith, and closets full of dark secrets. Each suspect in this world has something to hide, and each revelation seems only to deepen the shadows surrounding the case.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is very excited to play one of the most acclaimed roles of his career all over again and says, “Returning as Jatil Yadav feels like coming back to a part of myself that never left. This film takes him to places he’s never been, emotionally and morally. To see it premiere at IFFI before reaching audiences worldwide on Netflix is truly special.”

Following a high-profile festival premiere, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders will see its global release for the very first time on Netflix on December 19, 2025, promising audiences in the rest of the world a tight, layered, and emotionally charged whodunnit.