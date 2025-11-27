Naagin 7 First Look Out: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Kundrra and Eisha Singh’s Dramatic Makeovers Create Internet Frenzy!

The excitement around Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7 has reached a whole new level as the recent promo finally revealed the telecast date along with the first look of its lead stars, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Kundrra, and Eisha Singh. The gripping new video offers dramatic visuals, fresh character glimpses, and hints at a supernatural storyline that promises to redefine the franchise.

The promo suggests that Naagin 7 is all set to arrive with a high-voltage premiere, presenting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in two strikingly different avatars. While she plays the fierce and powerful Naagin with her signature intensity, the video also presents her in a surprisingly simple and innocent look—complete with longer front teeth and a modest demeanour. This jarring contrast indicates an interesting transformation arc which could lie at the heart of the narrative in the new season.

Eisha Singh appears briefly but powerfully, dressed in a graceful yellow salwar kameez. Her poised yet enigmatic presence hints at an important role, though the promo keeps her character’s alliances intentionally mysterious. Karan Kundrra manages to attract eyeballs with his dramatic entry and goes on to say, “Tabahi ki shuruat ho chuki hai,” signaling the beginning of destruction and chaos.

The promo also depicts Priyanka getting attracted towards an echoing, mystical voice before she reveals herself as the chosen Naagin, hinting at ancient prophecies, hidden dangers and destiny-driven battles. Enhanced visual effects coupled with atmospheric sets and an intense soundscape elevate the supernatural tone, promising a grander, immersive chapter in the franchise.

Priyanka’s casting had already created a lot of buzz when Ektaa Kapoor announced her as the lead on Bigg Boss 19. After that, Priyanka took to Instagram and posted an emotional note, stating how grateful she is to be selected to keep the iconic legacy of Naagin further.

With a powerhouse cast, revamped mythology, and high-stakes drama, Naagin 7 is all geared up to offer a promising new season that audiences have been waiting for.