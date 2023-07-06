scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

“Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on my journey”, Heli Daruwala on her upcoming track ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’

Heli Daruwala, the talented actor and a flawless dancer, is set to charm the audiences with her graceful moves in her upcoming track 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'

By Editorial Desk
"Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on my journey", Heli Daruwala on her upcoming track 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'

Heli Daruwala, the talented actor and a flawless dancer, is set to charm the audiences with her graceful moves in her upcoming track ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab‘ by T-Series. Known for her dynamic performances and charismatic presence, Heli seeks inspiration from the iconic actress Madhuri Dixit especially for this song.

Ecstatic about her classical dance moves in the music video, she shares, “Madhuri Dixit Ji has been a tremendous influence on my journey as an actor and dancer. Like all the other girls, I have grown up watching her on the screen and during my childhood days, I started my journey into dance and drama with her as my source of inspiration.

I wanted to capture some of that magic that Madhuri ji brings to the screen and infuse it with my own artistic expression.”

Heli’s admiration for Madhuri Dixit’s work led her to delve deep into the essence of the legendary actress, studying her performances and understanding the nuances that made her shine on screen.

The song ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’ is sung by Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth and features Heli Daruwala alongside Nishank Bhatt.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Scientists find how hepatitis C virus avoids immune system
Next article
WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker on iOS
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker on iOS

Technology

Scientists find how hepatitis C virus avoids immune system

Technology

Sleeping less than 6 hours can cut cognitive benefits of exercise: Lancet

Technology

Industry needs to work closely with govt on new data protection bill: Experts

News

Ace Indian choreographer Remo D'Souza to bring his groove in 'Hip Hop India'

News

'The Magic of Shiri' trailer mixes comedy, drama and adventure

News

Jaani on 'Jatti Fan': Kaur B's powerful vocals have brought life to the lyrics

News

Angira Dhar becomes IMDb's 2nd Breakout Star of the year

Technology

Samsung Health beta app includes smart ring support

Technology

Spotify ends Apple in-app payment for premium subscribers

News

Elnaaz Norouzi to star in second season of 'Made In Heaven'

News

Vikrant Massey-starrer '12th Fail' to release on October 27

News

Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on Heli Daruwala

Technology

High BMI a poor indicator of death risk among overweight people: Study

Technology

Threads using decentralised protocol clear victory for our cause: Mastodon CEO

News

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur-starrer 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 announced

Technology

Google Photos gets new video effects

News

Olivia Wilde goes on coffee-date as ex boyfriend Harry Styles continues world tour

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US