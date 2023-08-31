scorecardresearch
Miley Cyrus reveals music icons who treated her like 'little sister'

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has admitted a number of huge names in the world of music helped her enormously during one of her first performances.

Miley Cyrus reveals music icons who treated her like 'little sister'
Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has admitted a number of huge names in the world of music helped her enormously during one of her first performances. The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer, 30, opened up on her time on stage with none other than Beyonce and Rihanna, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The three performed at Fashion Rocks in 2008 and Miley has revealed how the pair treated her like their little sister during the huge performance.

Sharing a clip during a recent chat on her TikTok, Miley said: “Here’s me sandwiched between Beyonce and Rihanna. What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the biggest legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time and they treated me like a little sister the entire time.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, she continued to joke she had “brackets on the back of my teeth” but was there standing on stage performing with music superstar Beyonce. Continuing to play the clip, the pride was noticeable in Miley’s face as she watched her performance back in front of the camera. And she took a moment to mock her hand moment during her solo before miming the impressive notes by Queen Bey.

When Miley released the controversial single ‘Wrecking Ball’ a decade ago, she paid tribute to the Nothing Compares 2 U music video in the opening sequence of her own shot.. In response to the sweet tribute, Sinead, who died last month at the age of 56, warned Miley about being sexualised in the music industry.

Pic. Sourcemileycyrus
