scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Rahul Vaidya sings 'Mehndi Rach Gayi' for Lakhneet Wedding

Rahul Vaidya lent his voice to the original song, 'Mehndi Rach Gayi' for the wedding of the internet sensations Lakhan Rawat and Neetu Bisht Rawat

By Agency News Desk

Playback singer Rahul Vaidya has lent his voice to the original song, ‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ for the wedding of the internet sensations Lakhan Rawat and Neetu Bisht Rawat also known as the ‘Lakhneet Wedding’. Singer Priya Mallick perfectly complements Rahul’s voice in the song. The track is soulful yet upbeat and symbolises the bride and the groom’s anticipation to unite.

Commenting on the track, Rahul said: “Weddings are one of the most monumental occasions of a person’s life. It was a delight to create a song for such a special and personal event. When I was approached for the song, I was excited to be a part of something which will touch people’s hearts. ‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ is the coming together of eagerness, and the dreams of two people in love. Kudos to Lakhan and Neetu for wanting to share their special moment with fans.”

The fun-loving duo, Lakhan Rawat and Neetu Bisht Rawat of Lakhneet Vlogs fame have earned great fame for giving major couple goals to audiences while playing pranks and capturing daily vlogs with their family and friends.

Speaking on the release of the song, Animeta Creators Lakhan and Neetu commented: “We are grateful to Rahul Vaidya for creating such a beautiful song. We were so emotional when we heard it for the first time. It fills us with memories of our beautiful day when we listen to it. We hope couples and their families fall in love with ‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ in the same way we did.”

‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ is presented by Rahul Vaidya’s RKV Entertainment.

Previous article
'Jubilee' actor Alok Arora's has a personal connection with the Partition
Next article
Microsoft fixes Windows zero-day bug exploited in ransomware attacks: Report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients

Technology

India surpasses Rs 85,000 cr worth mobile phone exports in FY23

Technology

HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Sports

Hockey India names 33-member Indian women's core group for national coaching camp

News

‘Ajay Devgn gives least instructions & gets best out of actors,’ says Chetan Sharma

News

What is a Margaret Moment?

News

Jennifer Aniston, crush David Schwimmer let 'feelings play out' on 'Friends'

News

Allu Arjun dresses in saree, laden with jewellery in 'Pushpa 2' poster

Technology

Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones

News

Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

Technology

Microsoft fixes Windows zero-day bug exploited in ransomware attacks: Report

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Medvedev sinks Sonego, sets up first clay court meet with Zverev

Sports

Super Cup 2023: Hyderabad FC begin campaign with 2-1 win against Aizawl FC

News

'Game of Thrones' gets another prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

Technology

WhatsApp releases 'companion mode' to all beta users on Android

Technology

S.Korean apex court upholds record $761 mn fine on Qualcomm

Sports

IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 10 held

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US