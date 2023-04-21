scorecardresearch
Raja Kumari’s ‘The Bridge’ is a pandemic baby!!

Raja Kumari’s latest album called 'The Bridge', is a special one for the artist, it came about at a time when the world was full of uncertainty.

By Editorial Desk
Raja Kumari's 'The Bridge' is a pandemic baby!!
Raja Kumari 'The Bridge' _ pic courtesy instagram

Over the last few years, the music scene in India has gone quite big. In fact, today there’s loads of independent music that has been ruling the listening habits of people. Foraying into this space is singer Raja Kumari’s latest album called ‘The Bridge’, which is releasing worldwide on April 28th.

It is a special one for the artist for more than one reason. Not only is the album her ode to goddess Saraswati, but it also came about at a time when the world was full of uncertainty.

Yes, talking about her album Raja Kumari shared that ‘The Bridge’ is a pandemic baby. The theme of the album is the journey from ancient to future, West back to the East, establishing the message that music is the bridge between us and god.

Here’s what Raja Kumari has to say, “This album is my humble offering on the altar of Saraswati. My pandemic baby. I made this project when I wasn’t sure if the world would ever hear it. In the stillness of it all, I finally heard myself. Releasing on April 28, it shows how music is the bridge between us and God. This is my first full-length album on my own label, it is fully independent! I’d like to say a special thanks to the incredible team that brought this album to life.”

As her first full-length independent album under her own label – Godmother records, Raja Kumari will bring to us nine songs. The songs are Born to Win, No Nazar, Babylon, Juice, Colors, Lovesick, La India, Gods, and Fearless. Well, we are excited to listen to all these songs next week. Stay tuned!

Pic. Sourcetherajakumari
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
