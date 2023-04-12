scorecardresearch
SANAM goes from chocolate to chiseled

SANAM, Indian pop rock band, that has wooed us with their inimitable music and boyish charm, recently dropped their latest track ‘Aur Iss Dil Mein’.

SANAM, Indian pop rock band, that has wooed us for years with their inimitable music and boyish charm, recently dropped their latest track ‘Aur Iss Dil Mein’. For all SANAM band fans the video of the track came as a huge surprise, as the boys have been showcased in a completely different style and look.

The boy next door and chocolate boy image was synonymous with the band members but this new rugged avatar was an instant hit with their hordes of fans.

Despite their humongous success, SANAM members have never taken their success for granted and have always tried to push the envelope in terms of sound and feel.

The decision to go with a rugged and macho look was a smart creative call that has only elevated the look and feel of ‘Aur Iss Dil Mein’ even further. After the overwhelming response to the track, the boys are now gearing up to release the second part of this storyline.

Commenting on the same, the band members said, “We always wanted to do something like this, visually. The video’s concept and the song worked perfectly together and hence we took the call. Most people have seen us in a completely different avatar but honestly, this felt more natural to all of us. But of course, we had never done any combat training before, so we really enjoyed every bit of it. Our friends at Supari studio really helped us bring this vision to life and it all worked out so smoothly that we wrapped up a four day shoot in just two days,” they conclude.

