Padmashri Sonu Nigam releases a divine adaption of Shri Hanuman Chalisa

By Glamsham Editorial
On the auspicious occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’ in Gorakhpur, Padmashri Sonu Nigam’s I Believe Music along with Global Music Junction – the digital entertainment arm of JetSynthesys launched the music video of shri Hanuman Chalisa.

The launch took place during the Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2023, in the presence of Hon. CM Yogi Adityanath. The event witnessed a huge footfall of over 50,000 people from in and around the city.

With this music video featuring Sonu Nigam, the audience gets to experience a new version of the devotional hymn praising Hanumanji with unique visual effects. Due to its wide accessibility on every leading OTT and social media platform, the video is all set to attract both young and old audiences of the country. Releasing simultaneously on 50+ YouTube channels, making it the first ever in the history of a music asset launch.

Addressing the audiences, Yogi ji said, “We just heard a line now from Shri Hanuman Chalisa sung by Shri Sonu Nigam ji. Hanuman Chalisa is a famous work composed by Goswami Tulsidasji. Whether an educated or an illiterate person, singing Hanuman Chalisa is as simple and easy for both. Every person, every Indian recites the Hanuman Chalisa with great reverence and respect. Here today, the famous musician Shri Sonu Nigamji has given it a new height with his voice. I thank him from the bottom of my heart for this, that by giving voice to this chalisa of Bajrangbali Hanuman, the supreme devotee of Shri Ram, Sonu ji has not only produced his work through this medium but has also given a new direction to Lord Hanuman’s devotees. For this, I again extend my heartfelt thanks to Sonu ji.”

“It was my mother who in my childhood insisted that I visit a temple every Tuesday and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. She was the one who inculcated into me the spirit of reverence to one super consciousness represented by multiple faiths. I, being a mother’s boy, did obey her always and thus Hanuman Chalisa became an integral part of my life. When I sat down to compose it, I could feel my mother streaming down the compostion and the arrangements spiritually. It was like magic. This is my tribute to my mother, the beautiful ‘Sanskars’ of Hinduism that I was born to, the Great Saint Tulsidas Goswami and our beautiful Motherland Mother India,” said singer Sonu Nigam.

