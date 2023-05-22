scorecardresearch
Soundarya Sharma along with Adhik Mehta brings a ‘Khoobsurat’ romantic song in the mesmerizing voice of Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya

After announcing her first collaboration with T-Series, Soundarya Sharma’s new single ‘Khoobsurat’ with Adhik Mehta is here to steal your hearts this season of love

By Pooja Tiwari
After announcing her first collaboration with T-Series, Soundarya Sharma’s new single ‘Khoobsurat’ with Adhik Mehta is here to steal your hearts this season of love. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the beautiful song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya, composed by Rohanpreet Singh. Rana Sotal’s lyrics perfectly complements the music video directed by Video Brains that takes you through a sweet love story and will remind you of your first love.

Set against the background of a serene hill station, Khoobsurat showcases the chemistry between Soundarya and Adhik as his character finally gets the girl her admires with all his heart.

Says Soundarya Sharma, “This is my first single with T-Series and I’m very happy to be a part of this fantastic song. Filming at these beautiful locales truly made me feel ‘Khoobsurat’. Every girl wants to feel this special and the song perfectly depicts the essence of that. It’s a super cute love song and is definitely going on my playlist.”

Says Adhik Mehta, “Soundarya and I had a lot of fun shooting ‘Khoobsurat’ in a ‘khoobsurat’ location. Hope the comfort level we shared off-screen reflects in our onscreen chemistry. I’m very glad to be a part of this song.”

Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya’s Khoobsurat is produced by T-Series. Composed by Rohanpreet Singh, penned by Rana Sotal and featuring Soundarya Sharma and Adhik Mehta the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

