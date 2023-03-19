Tabish Pasha talks about latest track 'Beirada', calls it a 'fairy tale'

Singer Tabish Pasha, who is known for his songs like ‘Adhoora’, ‘Ishq Ho Gaya’, and ‘Jee Karda Ay’, is all set with his new song ‘Beirada’ – a romantic song that will take you on a journey of love and romance. The song has been composed and sung by the singer himself.Expressing his excitement, Tabish said: “It’s an absolutely beautiful fairy tale love story that is very well-written. A happy love ballad that will be like a rom-com for your ears. This love saga will be shot in Mumbai and is going to be released in April. Today’s generation loves to hear all peppy and jazzy songs, but we are coming up with something which will be really very soothing and heart-warming.”

“The song is going to give you the hope that soul mates are real and will make you believe in magic. And I really hope that the audience will shower immense love on this song just like all my previous songs. It’s my promise that this song will be a treat for all music lovers,” he added.