Urvashi Rautela cuts 24-carat gold cake gifted by Yo Yo Honey Singh on her b’day

Urvashi Rautela is celebrating her birthday on Sunday. The actress cut a 24-carat gold cake gifted to her by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Urvashi Rautela is celebrating her birthday on Sunday. On the occasion of her 30th birthday, the actress cut a 24-carat gold cake gifted to her by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. A picture of the actress cutting the cake in the company of Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently going viral on the Internet.

Urvashi and Honey are working on their second collaboration, ‘Second Dose’ or ‘Vigdiyan Heeryan’.

The two had earlier worked together on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s international video album ‘Love Dose’, which was released in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi has projects like ‘Welcome 3’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘NBK109’ with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna and ‘Baap’ (remake of Hollywood blockbuster ‘Expendables’) with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt.

Apart from this Urvashi will also be seen in an upcoming film titled ‘JNU’, where she’s playing the role of a college politician along with a music video with Jason Derulo of ‘Jalebi’ fame.

