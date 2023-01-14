scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Shaheer Sheikh: ‘Wo Kashish’ is about memories that haunt you

By News Bureau

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, is all set to collaborate with his ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ co-star for his upcoming music video ‘Wo Kashish’. Shaheer, spoke about what made him say yes to Wo Kashish alongside Erica Fernandez.

The actor said: “I feel this song is about memories and how some memories will always haunt you no matter where you are in life. But moreover, the simplicity and melody of the song will make place in the hearts of the audience.”

Shaheer will be essaying the character of a Naval Officer in the music video. Sung by Javed Ali and Anwesha, the song is slated to be out on January 16 under Kashish Music Label.

Previous article
Microsoft Edge gets text prediction feature in latest update
Next article
Padmashri Sonu Nigam releases a divine adaption of Shri Hanuman Chalisa
This May Also Interest You
News

'Today I am alive because of my wife and kids,' says Anu Malik

Sports

Lukewarm response to 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka: KCA

News

Padmashri Sonu Nigam releases a divine adaption of Shri Hanuman Chalisa

Technology

Microsoft Edge gets text prediction feature in latest update

Sports

Australia have a chance, they have pretty decent captain in Cummins: Ian Chappell

News

Abhishek Nigam to return to TV with ‘Alibaba’ Chapter 2

News

'Alibaba' gets new identity, new face; 'Pandya Store' takes 5-year leap

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

News

Vijay Deverakonda in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s periodic cop drama

Technology

Google to roll out Bluetooth support for Stadia Controllers

News

'Bulleya' hitmaker Papon celebrates Bihu with band members

Sports

LSG believed in Kyle Mayers and he has now delivered for Durban franchise, says Pragyan Ojha

News

Shilpa Shinde returns to television with Sony SAB ‘Maddam Sir’

Technology

Apple eyes India, Vietnam to replace China as its key manufacturer

News

'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan celebrated his first Lohri in Punjab

Technology

Apple Watch micro-LED display may be manufactured by LG

Sports

Current Australia team has a huge chance to beat India: Justin Langer

Health & Lifestyle

Mohnish Doultani shares the best itinerary from his two-month Bali trip

News

'BB16': 'Mandali' Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan get emotional at Abdu's exit

News

'I just met God': Rajamouli after meeting Steven Spielberg

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US