Aashim Gulati on ‘Choona’: ‘Roles like this allow me to experiment, test my craft’

Actor Aashim Gulati, who plays a goofy yet loveable character in the heist comedy drama ‘Choona’, opened up on the challenges, and training he went through to adopt the nuances of the role.

‘Choona’ promises to leave the viewers on the edge of their seat, with a thrilling mix of drama, comedy, and action that will leave the audience begging for more.

Aashim plays the character of Ansari, a ‘gully ka gunda’. He underwent extensive training and workshops to fully immerse himself in Ansari’s world, embracing the nuances and mannerisms of a person from a different cultural background.

As the director’s choice for the role of Ansari, Aashim felt both thrilled and challenged.

Aashim said: “’Choona’ was a prolific and wholesome journey as I haven’t played a character like this before.”

Known for his boy-next-door charm, Aashim admitted that he often gets calls for similar roles. However, ‘Choona’ presented to him a fresh opportunity to break out of that mould and explore newer dimensions as an actor.

“I am ecstatic to be a part of ‘Choona’ and to bring Ansari’s character to life. Ansari’s journey is a rollercoaster of emotions, blending drama, comedy, and action in a truly unique way. Roles like this allow me to experiment and test my craft, encouraging me to mould myself into doing more versatile characters,” said the ‘Jee Karda’ actor.

“Working on this series has been an incredible opportunity for growth, and I am excited for audiences to see me in this never-seen-before avatar,” shared Aashim.

One of the highlights of ‘Choona’ revealed by Aashim is the genius writing and attention to detail by Pushpendra Nath Misra.

Adding further to this, he shared, “His vision of how ‘Choona’ should materialise on screen was so precise that there was hardly any room for improvisation. Such meticulousness ensures that every aspect of the show is purposeful and adds depth to the characters and the plot.”

The show stars Jimmy Shergill, Arshad Warsi, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, among others. ‘Choona’ will release on September 29 on Netflix.