Actor Kunal Verma obsessed with his 'Dear Ishq' character

Actor Kunal Verma, who plays the negative role of Rizwan Khan in the romantic drama show ‘Dear Ishq’, is obsessed with his character. The show is set against the backdrop of an Indian publishing house and tells the story of two completely opposite personalities, who unknowingly fall for each other.

Kunal Verma is the newest entrant in the show.

Talking about his role, Kunal said: “Rizwan is very complex. I am quite loving the character, I feel so fresh and connected to him, he’s quite convincing in the show. I usually underplay myself, but Rizwan’s character is completely different. I feel like I want Rizwan to be more like Abhimayu when it comes to humour. I am personally very moody but am thoroughly enjoying what I am currently doing.

“I like the show and the storyline. Rizwan has many shades to himself and I am obsessed with this character. I have only done positive roles in the past so this is very exciting and there is a lot to prove. I have come back to screens after a really long time and I hope audiences appreciate it,” he added.

Directed by Atif Khan, and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, the show is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.