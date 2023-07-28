Akshay Oberoi wraps up ‘Illegal’ Season 3 shoot

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is known for his work in ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Piku’, has wrapped up the shoot of the third season of his popular series, ‘Illegal’.

The actor has been shooting for the project since last month.

Having been an integral part of the previous two seasons, Oberoi promises that his character becomes more layered with the show’s new season. The courtroom drama is widely known for its compelling storyline and powerful performances.

When asked about his experience shooting for ‘Illegal’ Season 3, Oberoi expressed his gratitude, saying, “Working on ‘Illegal’ has been an incredible journey for me. I am thankful to the entire team for their unwavering support and belief in my abilities as an actor. The love and appreciation from the audience for the previous seasons have been overwhelming, and I can’t wait for everyone to witness the thrilling narrative of Season 3”.

The show’s third season has been filmed across Delhi and Mumbai.

Apart from his commitment to ‘Illegal’ Season 3, Akshay Oberoi has also embarked on a thrilling journey in the upcoming film ‘Fighter,’ where he will be portraying the role of an Air Force pilot. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who is known for delivering Bollywood’s biggest hit as yet ‘Pathaan’ which starred Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role.

In ‘Fighter’ Akshay will share the screen with Bollywood stalwarts such as Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

‘Fighter’ was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022 but was delayed due to the production delays owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

After multiple postponements, it is finally scheduled to release theatrically on January 25, 2024. The film will release exactly a year after Siddharth Anand’s previous directorial ‘Pathaan’.