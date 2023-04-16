scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Aneri Vajani on role in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa': It was fun to play a part that demanded subtly negative vibe

Aneri Vajani talks about her role in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa' track, in which she plays a character that is different and has grey shades

By Agency News Desk

TV actress Aneri Vajani talks about her role in ‘Shehar Mai Bewafa’ track, in which she plays a character that is different from previous ones and has grey shades. Talking about the latest song, she says: “It’s a nice break from my other characters as she (the character) is a not-so-nice person. It was fun to be challenged and play a part that demanded a subtly negative vibe. The song is gaining a lot of love and appreciation. I want to thank everyone for giving us so much support.”

Aneri made her acting debut with ‘Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar’ as Paakhi in 2012. Later, she was seen in ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ and ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Season 7’.

The actress received a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of Saanjh Mathur Sharma in ‘Beyhadh’ opposite Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget from 2016 to 2017.

Aneri was also roped in for playing Pranati Mishra Khurana in ‘Pavitra Bhagya’, and Malvika Kapadia in ‘Anupamaa’.

She has been roped in for yet another role in the MX Player series named ‘Baahgin’.

Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Rana, Suryakumar pick Piyush Chawla's spell as differentiator in Mumbai's five-wicket win over KKR
Next article
IPL 2023: '…thought if I could get my eye in, I could get a score', Suryakumar happy to return to form
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

TV actors share their fondest memories of Baisakhi

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg

News

Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie'

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 11,109 new Covid cases

Technology

Indian fintech startups raise $1.2 bn in Q1 2023, down 55% YoY

Technology

Starboard acquires conservative social media app Parler

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued KL Rahul, says Jonty Rhodes

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients

News

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' to showcase progressive dynamics of saas-bahu relation

Health & Lifestyle

Covid claims three lives in Rajasthan, 197 new cases recorded

Sports

Kerala deaf team wins IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship

Technology

TCS closes FY23 with Rs 42,147 crore profit

Technology

How Jupiter & Saturn's icy moons got smooth terrain

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi hospital performs auto liver transplant on Kyrgyzstan woman

Technology

US invests $5bn programme to launch next-gen Covid vax: Report

Technology

Musk gives April 20 as fresh deadline to remove all legacy Blue badges

Health & Lifestyle

Hyd doctors use endoscopic method to remove tumor blocking patient's respiratory tract

Technology

Google stops 3rd party smart display updates as Assistant support lowers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US