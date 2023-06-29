scorecardresearch
Anil Kapoor's bucket list includes 'doing more theatre'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who has been in the industry for over 40 years and has entertained the audience with many memorable roles, spoke about his bucket list - he wants to do more theatre and perform live in front of the audience.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who has been in the industry for over 40 years and has entertained the audience with many memorable roles, spoke about his bucket list – he wants to do more theatre and perform live in front of the audience.

Anil Kapoor’s role in ‘The Night Manager’ was loved by all. The first season garnered great response from the audience and everyone is super excited to watch part two of the show. A press conference was organised in Mumbai with the cast and crew of the show.

Anil Kapoor spoke at lengthabout the show, his journey in the Industry so far and much more. Talking about his bucket list, the actor said, “My biggest regret is that I couldn’t do theatre. I wish I had done more theatre in my career. It gives you great exposureto perform live in front of the audience. To do more theatre is definitelyon my bucket list.”

Talking about the preparation for this role, he said: “For this role, we had a book, we had an international show to look for. Apart from this, every actor has a different way to dive into the character. I had to get emotionally, physically and spiritually into the character. I used to dream about the role. I used to record the voice over and send it to my director and writer. I used to watch films which showcased a role like this. When we started our career, we had to travel to Pune to watch the archives. Today everything is available at the tip of the finger and that is the reason today our actors are at par with international actors.”

Post ‘The Night Manager’, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a titular role. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. It is scheduled to be released on 11 August 2023.

