scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Anushka Sen-starrer 'Am I Next' to drop on OTT on Women's Day

Anushka Sen, who is known for her work in 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev', will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Am I Next', directed by Rahat Kazmi.

By News Bureau
Anushka Sen-starrer 'Am I Next' to drop on OTT on Women's Day
Anushka Sen _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Anushka Sen, who is known for her work in ‘Baal Veer’ and ‘Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev’, will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Am I Next’, directed by Rahat Kazmi. The film, which revolves around the story of a teenage rape victim and how her story unfolds from there on, will hit the screens on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The film tells the story of teenager girl who was raped after which she had to fight a long battle in the court for her right to terminate pregnancy.

Anushka said: “This film ‘Am I Next’ is super close to my heart cause the role was definitely the most challenging till date. I’m proud that this film promotes a good message, people can learn a lot from this film. And I’m fortunate to be a part of such an important film”.

She further mentioned: “Thanks to my director Rahat Kazmi who gave me this opportunity. My family has always loved and supported me. The entire cast and crew for being the most supportive team.”

Apart from Anushka Sen, Swaroopa Ghosh and Mir Sarwar play important roles in the film. NSD veteran Neelu Dogra, Tariq Khan, Pankaj Khujuria, Rajeev Rana and Satish Bhat will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film will drop on ZEE5 on March 8.

Pic. Sourceanushkasen0408
Previous article
High chances of 'Killers of the Flower Moon', new 'Indiana Jones' making it to Cannes Film Fest
This May Also Interest You
News

High chances of 'Killers of the Flower Moon', new 'Indiana Jones' making it to Cannes Film Fest

Sports

Top four teams to battle it out in semi-finals of Prime Volleyball League

Technology

Women constitute just 19% of the sales workforce in India: Report

Technology

Nvidia's latest GPU drivers to upscale blurry videos via AI

Technology

Top HR executives at Whitehat Jr quit as BYJU's plans to shut coding platform

Technology

Clock's ticking, have limited time to look for job: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Rana, Venkatesh Daggubati explored new relationship dynamics during 'Rana Naidu' shoot

Sports

You can't survive on this pitch with defence: Harbhajan covers Gill's poor show in Indore

Sports

WPL 2023: Don't expect us to just operate with the same four in the whole tournament, says Hesson on overseas slots

News

Suniel Shetty says his MMA series, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is human story

Sports

Alvaro Rodriguez saves a point for Real Madrid and becomes the youngest derby goalscorer in the 21st century

News

Sonakshi Sinha to join 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' cast

News

Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever mull over who will carry forward nation's comic legacy in 'Pop Kaun' promo

Health & Lifestyle

115 surgeries conducted under Cochlear Implant Scheme this year: K'taka Health Min

Health & Lifestyle

Noida docs successfully transplant kidney in 5-year-old girl suffering from rare condition

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon takes eight-fer as India bowled out for 163, set Australia target of 76

Others

Esha Gupta leads an all-women design team at Design Pataki

News

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US