'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur to be seen on finale

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The grand finale is all set to take place and it will be a star-studded one as personalities like Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur will be seen attending the event.

In the lead-up to the finale, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur are set to captivate the audience with their electrifying performances. Their presence will add a musical celebration to the house, making it a memorable experience for both the contestants and viewers.

That’s not all! Ayushmann and Ananya won’t just be making an appearance; if rumors are to be believed, they will also be unveiling a song from their upcoming movie, ‘Dream Girl’, and encouraging everyone to dance along.

With Ayushmann’s charm and Ananya’s uniqueness, the grand finale will be both captivating and competitive, promising an extraordinary show.

The contestants on the grand finale fighting for the trophy include Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani.

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

dc/kvd