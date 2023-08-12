scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur to be seen on finale

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The grand finale is all set to take place and it will be a star-studded one as personalities like Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur will be seen attending the event. 

In the lead-up to the finale, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur are set to captivate the audience with their electrifying performances. Their presence will add a musical celebration to the house, making it a memorable experience for both the contestants and viewers.

That’s not all! Ayushmann and Ananya won’t just be making an appearance; if rumors are to be believed, they will also be unveiling a song from their upcoming movie, ‘Dream Girl’, and encouraging everyone to dance along.

With Ayushmann’s charm and Ananya’s uniqueness, the grand finale will be both captivating and competitive, promising an extraordinary show.

The contestants on the grand finale fighting for the trophy include Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani.

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

dc/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Outdoor air pollution increases non-lung cancer risk: Study
Next article
Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven': Working with the biggest directors in the industry was always on my wish list
This May Also Interest You
News

Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven': Working with the biggest directors in the industry was always on my wish list

Health & Lifestyle

Outdoor air pollution increases non-lung cancer risk: Study

Sports

Domestic cricket: Dhruv Shorey moves to Vidarbha from Delhi, Nitish Rana applies for NOC

Fashion & Lifestyle

Madonna wishes son Rocco Ritchie a happy b'day as he turns 23

Sports

England captain Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich on four-year deal

News

Abhishek Bachchan reveals he was ‘kabab mai haddi’ in Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl love story

Technology

ADIF hails Delhi HC decision, says ‘it is significant blow to Google’

News

'Jailer' surpasses Rs 100 crore on opening with lifetime gross estimated to be over Rs 500 crore

Sports

Canadian Open: Tommy Paul upsets Alcaraz, ends 14-match winning streak

News

Lizzo slams rumours of split with boyfriend Myke Wright amid ongoing lawsuit

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Ho Tayyar Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for Asia Cup; Tanzid, Shamim get maiden ODI call-ups

News

Kevin Costner is an 'awesome dad' as he takes daughter to Taylor Swift concert amid divorce

Fashion n Lifestyle

'I never compromise on my commitment to fitness,' says Arjun Bijlani as he works out on sets

Technology

India sees 27% growth in organ transplants but more need to be done: Experts

Feature

Top 10 songs to ignite the flame of patriotism this Independence Day

Health & Lifestyle

Playing football for many years may grow risk for Parkinson's disease: Study

Sports

Canadian Open: Swiatek holds off Collins, to face Pegula in semis

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US