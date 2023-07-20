scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Manisha, Abhishek duke it out in fiery argument

By Agency News Desk

The temperature in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house is getting hotter, the stage is warm and fires are brewing as confrontations become more intense. Setting up the table for more heat packed emotional drama, contestants Manisha and Abhishek take pot shots at each other as they engage in a fiery argument over the bed issue.

On the night before, Abhishek refused to change beds, and Manisha firmly believes he took the wrong stand. However, Abhishek will dismiss the matter, stating it’s a trivial issue and will advise not to blow it out of proportion with unnecessary arguments.

Unfortunately for Abhishek, this will not get buried under the hatchet and rather than putting dirt over what was a trivial matter, Manisha will be seen fuming with anger as what started as a trivial matter will end up escalating into an anger-fuelled confrontation. This will lead to fiery arguments on both sides and the night in the house will become a bed for great drama.

On the other side, even more tensions are brewing as Elvish has taken up the role of the captain and will now be dishing out different tasks to different contestants, leading audiences to ponder over the question as to whether the others will be able to handle Elvish’s tough captaincy or not.

Earlier, the show already raged with some controversy leading to a viral campaign against contestant Jiya who had added hand wash inside Elvish’s cold water, generating much anger amongst audiences and contestants alike, each chastising her for the perceived ‘harmless prank’.

Now the Captaincy Task has taken route and drama will unfold as the thrill escalates.

So amid the coming challenges, tensions are rising on both sides as each of the housemates stand their ground and don’t deviate from their stand, though this does not bode well for the new challenges ahead.

To watch this intense clash unfold and the thrilling challenges ahead, viewers can tune into JioCinema to watch the latest of what goes on in the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Boman Irani shares heartfelt birthday wishes for Naseeruddin Shah
Next article
Bill Gates not engaged to Paula Hurd despite wearing ring: Microsoft billionaire's rep
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Kerr-less Australia edge Ireland 1-0

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three youngsters ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Women's Ashes points system could be tweaked, feels England pacer Kate Cross

Sports

UTT : Manika Batra hands Bengaluru Smashers first win of season 4

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: ACC and PCB officials to inspect venues in Sri Lanka

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Yashasvi slam fifties; take India to 121/0 at lunch against West Indies

News

Mrunal Thakur says Vijay Deverakonda brings a great spark on screen with each of his roles

Sports

Sakshi Malik criticises WFI ad-hoc panel's decision to exempt Vinesh, Bajrang from Asian Games selection trials

Sports

Dubai Sports Council motivates awareness programs on Dangers of Doping

Sports

‘It Takes One Day’ to achieve glory: the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023!

Technology

Microwaving food containers can expose you to toxic nanoplastics: Study

Sports

AIFF should bear the cost to send football teams to Asiad if govt agrees: Bhaichung

News

How Taylor Swift weaved emotion into ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu poised to make RFP finals cut

News

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ premieres at Rashtrapati Bhavan

News

BBC Player and BBC Kids to make a grand entry into India

News

When James Cameron warned of potential dangers of advancing AI

News

When Sharad Malhotra stood at actual signal dressed up as eunuch for ‘Honey Trap Squad’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US