scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Salman Khan gives an earful to Abhishek Malhan for his behaviour

Superstar 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' host Salman Khan was seen losing his cool over contestant Abhishek Malhan in the latest episode of the show.

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Salman Khan gives an earful to Abhishek Malhan for his behaviour
Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Salman Khan | Abhishek Malhan

Bollywood superstar and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ host Salman Khan was seen losing his cool over contestant Abhishek Malhan in the latest episode of the show. With just a few weeks left for the show to find its winner, the race to find the Top 3 secure contestants is still on. With Abhishek winning the captaincy he has secured his spot to the grand finale.

However, in the latest episode, Salman was not very happy with the first finalist. The ‘Dabangg’ star was seen giving an earful to Abhishek and his co-housemate Bebika Dhurve.

Salman mentioned of Abhishek’s “overconfidence” after securing his spot as one of the top finalists.

The star sarcastically commented that the reality show is a hit as his followers are watching the show.

But what came next was unbelievable as Salman lost his cool on Abhishek over age-shaming Avinash Sachdev. He questioned the content creator’s father’s age, which is 62.

The star said he is just three years younger than his father. He added that even Abhishek will grow older.

Later in the show, filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt was seen in tears for the first time as she was upset with Abhishek’s behaviour.

Currently in the house, the contestants left are Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Abhishek, Avinash, Pooja, Bebika, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Freddie Mercury's DNA piece to fetch over $63K at auction
Next article
Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam reach finals of Four Nations Para-Badminton International
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk vs Zuckerburg cage fight to be live-streamed on X

Technology

Google rolling out linkable headlines feature in Docs

News

Katy Perry reveals motherhood delayed her new music

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands down South Africa to reach quarters

News

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from singer alleging sexual assault

News

Nushrratt on working with Tsahi, Amir in 'Akelli': 'Bahut maza aaya'

News

Tara Sutaria invited by Bhutan Royalty to attend annual international literary festival

News

Anupam Kher misses late Satish Kaushik 'little extra' on Friendship Day

Sports

Inter Milan make bid for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Krepski

News

Jamie Foxx apologises for anti-semitic post

Feature

Wise to go back to old formula: Romance and drama

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out admin review feature for group chats on Android beta

Technology

Samsung keeps top spot in Q1 memory chip market despite downturn

News

Bipasha Basu reveals Devi was born with two holes in heart, tears up detailing about her surgery

Sports

IND vs WI: Ishan's T20I form worries me; want Yashasvi to replace him, says Wasim Jaffer

Technology

Canadian telecom operator Telus to lay off 6K workers globally

Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam reach finals of Four Nations Para-Badminton International

News

Freddie Mercury's DNA piece to fetch over $63K at auction

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US