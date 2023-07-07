BILLIONS Season 7 trailer released

SHOWTIME released the official trailer for the seventh and final season of the hit drama BILLIONS, to stream this August on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The series stars Oscar® nominee and Emmy® winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, and this final season also marks the return of Emmy® winner Damian Lewis as fan-favorite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod.

In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. BILLIONS also stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins.

Since its premiere in 2016, BILLIONS has been one of the most watched signature series on SHOWTIME, year after year. As previously announced, SHOWTIME is in the process of expanding the BILLIONS universe with several projects in development, all executive produced by BILLIONS showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who have established their own acclaimed brand of propulsive storytelling and articulately incorrigible characters. Paul Schiff will come on board to executive produce in this franchise.

BILLIONS is created and executive produced by show runners Koppelman and Levien (Rounders). Beth Schacter also serves as show runner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. April Taylor and Mike Harrop also serve as executive producers on the final season. BILLIONS is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of BILLIONS are available for subscribers on Disney+ Hotstar.