'Campus Diaries' actor Rrajesh Yadav on the challenges of switching profession

Actor, writer and content creator Rrajesh Yadav, who was last seen in ‘Campus Diaries’, spoke about the challenges of transitioning from content creator to actor, social media influencers taking away roles from actors due to huge followers and what made him say yes to ‘Campus Diaries’ franchise.

He said: “The transition from acting to content creation is different because there are a lot of challenges as it’s more difficult to stay in a character for months than in 1- 2 mins for a reel. I feel both the professions have their own set of challenges since in content creation you need to create characters on your own whereas in acting you have been given a character to portray by makers itself and you have to do justice to it. I think if you prepare and train yourself a bit then it becomes a little easier to act on the big screen.”

Sharing his opinion on social media influencers taking away roles from actors because of their strong social media presence, Rrajesh shared: “Yes, I do feel this is happening and it’s wrong that social media influencers are being casted for roles because of their huge followers and not on the basis of acting and talent.”

“As for being a content creator, you don’t need to do theatre or take any training but for acting you need to learn those processes and craft. Talented actors are losing out on work due to influencers being casted for large followers. I feel people who are giving out so much time in training and going through this process of honing their skills should be preferred more.”

He added: “Content creators can only be a competition to actors when they get trained in acting and learn the craft not on the basis of followers. Followers won’t help in the long run for getting projects. Also, I would like to mention one thing that the way Bhuvan Bam has worked on his craft and acting skills so well which is visible on screen and doesn’t show that he is a content creator just performing.”

Talking about what prompted him to say yes to ‘Campus Diaries’ and his upcoming projects, he shared: “I wanted to do a college show as it was in my check list because I used to always feel nostalgic about my college days watching such shows. I wanted to relive that feeling. Also, the story of this show attracted me and prompted me to say yes.”

“Apart from that, I’m writing for a mini series currently. Earlier when we used to make videos, we ourselves used to write and act in it. So that passion for writing got instilled in me since then. Previously, I used to write small sketches and now I’m getting into long formats,” he concluded.